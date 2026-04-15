"Maybe he’s man enough to admit it!" Bayern star Josip Stanisic levels serious accusations against Real Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger

Stanisic dribbled past Rüdiger and slipped the ball to Serge Gnabry in the centre. Instantly after the pass, however, the German centre-back rammed his elbow into Stanisic’s side and, as the Croatian lay writhing in pain, reportedly let fly with a stream of verbal abuse. On the very next action, Kylian Mbappé netted Real’s third to make it 3–2.

“He sees me coming and just charges straight into me. In the past, you’d simply let play continue and if you lost the ball, a free-kick would be awarded. Maybe the referee forgot that rule there, I don’t know,” Stanisic said, still visibly upset in the mixed zone after the match. He also took Rüdiger to task for his behaviour following the hard challenge.

“What happened while I was on the ground, you can ask Toni about. In my view, that kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable,” fumed Stanisic, before adding: “Just one word—used twice. You can ask him yourself. Maybe he’s man enough to admit it!”

When a reporter noted that Rüdiger had declined to comment after the match, Stanisic speculated that the 33-year-old might address it during international duty, adding: “I don’t want any bad blood and I’m not taking it personally. It happened, and for me the matter is closed. But behaviour like that is unacceptable. It doesn’t matter whether you’re playing against each other and know each other or not.”