Max Eberl and Vincent Kompany are only telling half the truth! The major concern at FC Bayern

"That really, really hurt us at the time," said Eberl. "The international break last March proved to be our undoing against Inter Milan." Although the Munich side could no longer be denied the league title, they were knocked out of the Champions League by the eventual finalists with scores of 1-2 and 2-2, having been weakened by injuries (they had already been eliminated from the DFB Cup). Side note: The injury crisis at the time meant that Lennart Karl was included in the first-team squad for the first time; he then made his debut at the Club World Cup.

However, it is a bold claim to pin the blame for the Champions League exit solely on the national teams. The truth is that, alongside Upamecano and Davies, several other key players were sidelined, all of whom were struck down in Munich. Manuel Neuer (muscle fibre tear), Kingsley Coman (foot irritation) and Aleksandar Pavlovic (mononucleosis) were already out before the international break. Shortly afterwards, Jamal Musiala (muscle tear) and Hiroki Ito (metatarsal fracture) were injured whilst playing for FC Bayern.

In that respect, Vincent Kompany’s recollection of that time is also surprising. At the press conference ahead of the 4-0 win against Union Berlin, he was asked about Eberl’s “Casus knacksus” theory. Kompany recalled how, last year before the March international break, he had high-fived sporting director Christoph Freund and celebrated: “Great, everyone’s fit! Now we can have a week’s break and then we’ll really get going!” In fact, at that point, three key players – Neuer, Coman and Pavlovic – had already been out for weeks.