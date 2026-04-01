Marked by a historic defeat to Saudi Arabia… The story of Renard’s first spell in charge of the Ghana national team

The French newspaper *L'Équipe* had reported that Renard wished to step down as coach of the Saudi national team before the start of the 2026 World Cup, as he felt it would be difficult to achieve success under the current circumstances.

The newspaper noted that the Ghana Football Association is considering signing the French coach to lead the senior team as the successor to Otto Addo, who was sacked from his post this March, less than two and a half months before the start of the World Cup.