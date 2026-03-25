Marco Reus offers advice to Jadon Sancho amid talk of third Borussia Dortmund spell for Man Utd outcast

Speaking in an interview with SportBild, Reus said: "My main advice to Jadon is to look around and see where he can feel at home again and get back to his best. And if that turns out to be at BVB, it would be good for him and for Dortmund."

During their four years together at BVB between 2017 and 2021, the duo formed a devastating partnership that saw Sancho emerge as one of the most productive young talents in world football. Reus fondly remembers the qualities that made the London-born star so dangerous.

The Dortmund legend added: "I’ve rarely played alongside a player who made such good decisions instinctively and in tight situations. Apart from his assists and goals, he knows what the game needs and what his teammates need. He’s a player who draws two or three opponents towards him and can judge exactly when he needs to involve his teammates at the right moment."