‘Manage egos’ - Gareth Bale explains Jose Mourinho’s job at Real Madrid as the Special One inherits ‘Galacticos’ squad featuring Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr & Jude Bellingham

Mourinho, who previously coached Bale during the Welshman’s second stint at Tottenham, is known for a more confrontational style than his Madrid predecessor Alvaro Arbeloa. However, Bale insists that the Portuguese manager's methods are always calculated to extract the maximum performance from his players, regardless of how they are perceived by the public.

Bale explained the "Special One's" approach, saying: "He also has that experience. He only prods to get the best out of you. He’ll try and figure each player out and find whatever it takes to make them tick. Sometimes it might be (prodding) someone in the media, sometimes it might be just putting an arm around them. Jose has been at Madrid, he understands the dynamic and he knows how things work. He’ll be putting a plan together to make that work."