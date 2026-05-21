AFP
Man Utd flop Antony rules out surgery on chronic injury in defiant message after being left out of Brazil World Cup squad
Antony hits back at injury rumours
Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the Brazilian winger expressed his frustration with media speculation surrounding his fitness. "People say things they don't know," Antony declared. "We have to put an end to this, because I feel very good, and people always say things they don't know."
The player's firm statement directly aligns with an official update from the Real Betis communications department, which dismissed rumours that the 26-year-old would face three to four months of rehabilitation. Having managed the osteitis pubis condition through conservative treatment since last December, the former Manchester United attacker has seen notable physical improvement in the final stretch of the Spanish domestic season.
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World Cup snub offers crucial rest period
The decision to avoid surgery comes shortly after Carlo Ancelotti left Antony out of Brazil’s final squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup. While disappointing for the winger, the omission could prove beneficial for his long-term fitness, as it grants him several weeks away from competitive action – a period that Real Betis medical staff believe will maximise the effectiveness of his ongoing conservative treatment.
Statistically his best season yet
Despite arriving in Spain with the "flop" label hanging over his head from his time at Old Trafford, Antony has enjoyed a remarkable individual turnaround. The Brazilian has managed to produce the most productive season of his career to date from a statistical perspective, showcasing why United originally paid a premium for his services.
With one game still remaining in the La Liga season, Antony has already racked up an impressive 14 goals and 10 assists across all competitions for Real Betis. These numbers represent a significant return for a player who has been playing through pain for over five months, justifying his decision to stay on the pitch as long as possible.
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What comes next?
Real Betis will host Levante this weekend in the final fixture of the La Liga season, having already secured qualification for next season's Champions League after cementing fifth place in the standings, and Antony will be aiming to sign off on a high by making a decisive impact in the final third once again.