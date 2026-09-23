'I don’t want to have to work anymore!' - Former Man City flop Tijjani Reijnders makes stunning Saudi Arabia 'money grabber' admission after £52m transfer

Despite acknowledging the massive financial windfall, Reijnders insists his competitive career is far from over. He claims the Saudi Pro League, where Al-Qadsiah currently sit fourth, operates at a higher standard than the Dutch top flight.

"It's not like I can play at 65 percent every match there," Reijnders explained. "I rate the Saudi league, with all those big names, even higher than the Eredivisie. If people want to pass judgment on the football there, they have to see it first."

Furthermore, conversations with Al-Qadsiah manager Brendan Rodgers convinced him that a return to elite European football remains a viable goal after three or four years in the Middle East. He added: "I think many people have the idea that your career as a top footballer is over when you choose to take such a step. I had that feeling at first too.

"He (Rodgers) said that I can play here perfectly fine for three or four years with great pleasure and then go back to Europe. There are plenty of examples of that now. That is also my goal."



