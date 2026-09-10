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Look away, Man City fans! Kevin De Bruyne pays Arsenal ultimate compliment after Mikel Arteta's side dismantle Napoli in Champions League
Odegaard secures opening European victory
Arteta’s side showcased their credentials during their Champions League opener on Wednesday, overwhelming Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The visitors controlled proceedings in Italy, unleashing an impressive 26 shots before eventually breaking the deadlock.
Despite their overwhelming superiority, the Premier League champions were initially frustrated by a resolute home defence and their own wastefulness. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 75th minute when Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard found the back of the net, sealing a hard-fought 1-0 win and extending the Gunners' winning streak to five matches across all competitions.
- LaPresse
De Bruyne and Allegri concede Arsenal superiority
Speaking to CBS Sports after the final whistle, De Bruyne was asked: "It seems to me that Napoli did a really good game but your opponent is maybe the best team in the world right now?" The former Manchester City playmaker did not hesitate to validate the claim. "I agree, they are the champions of England and they lost the last Champions League final on penalties so we know how strong they are," he admitted.
Napoli head coach Massimiliano Allegri echoed his midfielder's sentiments, highlighting the sheer quality of the visitors. "We played a good match against one of the strongest teams in Europe," the Italian tactician noted. "The first half was very even, then they upped the tempo in the second. I think this evening we had a good performance against an extraordinary opponent."
Napoli slump continues despite signs of progress
For Napoli, the narrow defeat compounds a miserable run of form. The Serie A outfit have now lost three consecutive matches, with this European setback following disappointing domestic losses to Como and Inter. However, De Bruyne believes their defensive resilience against top-tier opposition provides a platform for improvement.
"I think we actually did a good job, when we tried to play we had some moments where we created, of course we had to stay low sometimes and in the second half we gave them a little bit too much, we were too deep," De Bruyne added. "But after that we had moments again, it’s an improvement for me from what I saw in the first few games. We’re starting to play better so that’s a good thing."
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Contrasting challenges await
Arsenal will look to maintain their flawless start when they return to Premier League action this weekend, travelling to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland. Arteta's men will be heavily favoured to replicate their European dominance and consolidate their domestic standing.
Conversely, Napoli desperately need to arrest their alarming slump. Allegri’s squad hosts Bologna on Sunday, where nothing less than a victory will suffice to lift morale and end their torrid three-match losing streak in front of their home supporters.
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