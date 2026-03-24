AFP
Long-term Tottenham injury absentee Dejan Kulusevski to join up with Sweden squad ahead of World Cup playoff
A grueling road back for the Spurs forward
The Sweden international has faced a nightmare period on the sidelines, not featuring for club or country since May last year. What was initially dismissed as a minor knock by the Tottenham medical staff eventually required major patella surgery. However, Kulusevski will reportedly join the Swedish squad to support his compatriots as they prepare to face Ukraine in the 2026 World Cup playoff semi-finals.
- Getty Images Sport
Potter welcomes star man's presence
Sweden head coach Graham Potter has invited the winger into his March camp ahead of their crucial clash with Ukraine, prioritizing his influence on team morale. While the manager admitted that the player’s physical progress has been slower than anticipated, he believes having the forward around the group is invaluable.
"Dejan is in Spain so I think he will come here and meet us. It will be nice to see him. At the stage he is in his rehab, it is okay for him," Potter told Aftonbladet. "For others it is more difficult because they are at a stage in their rehab where it means it is more difficult to be on the pitch. But Dejan will come by and it will be fantastic."
Complications in the rehabilitation process
The road back for Kulusevski has been far from straightforward, with several setbacks preventing the former Juventus man from making his competitive return to action.
Speaking in February, former Spurs manager Thomas Frank said: "It's a complicated injury, where it’s important to make sure there’s no pain in the knee. That’s why he got an injection and it hopefully will help. So in three to four weeks’ time, he’ll be on the grass pain-free." Kulusevski is still yet to return, with Igor Tudor now in charge at Spurs on an interim basis.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Sweden face a crucial playoff match against Ukraine this week, with the winner securing a place in the final playoff. While the national team battles to qualify, Kulusevski will continue his recovery from injury and hope to recover and get some playing time before the season ends.
After the international break, Spurs return to Premier League action against Sunderland. They are currently battling to avoid relegation, sitting 17th in the table, just one point above West Ham United.