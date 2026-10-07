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Liverpool's £59.5m 'rescue clause' masterstroke leaves Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid trailing in Jarell Quansah transfer battle
Premier League trio join race
Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are all highly interested in bringing Jarell Quansah back to the Premier League. The 23-year-old left Anfield for Bayer Leverkusen in 2025 and has since become a highly coveted asset.
BILD recently reported that Arsenal have failed with a £55m bid this summer, while Real Madrid have also identified Quansah as a primary transfer target. However, Liverpool's clever contractual planning gives them a monumental edge. Quansah also continues to impress internationally, starting in three of their four Nations League games for England.
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Liverpool hold the advantage
The club have included a £59.5 million buy-back clause for their academy star as part of his Leverkusen deal, valid until June 2027. Speaking to talkSPORT, European football expert Andy Brassell explained: "If Liverpool activate the buyback, I don't think they'll [Leverkusen] be disappointed because it's quite a high figure. If you've got Quansah in the team, you've got enormous versatility. Because he's someone who is good with the ball at his feet, so he can add to the attack."
Stellar season on the horizon
With Leverkusen competing in the Europa League again, Quansah has an ideal platform to further boost his profile. Brassell added: "I imagine if Leverkusen have a good season, do well in the Europa League - remember they were finalists last time they were in it [in 2024], the competition is indisputably weaker now - he'll get plenty of opportunities to show how good he is. And that will open up the opportunity [to move], not just of Liverpool possibly buying him - maybe we're looking at that."
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What next for Quansah?
A blockbuster transfer seems inevitable next summer as Quansah continues to shine. Brassell concluded: "Maybe we're looking at a Jacquet/Quansah double act this time next year, I don't know. But I would be amazed if he has a good season, and Leverkusen have a good season, if he's not on the block to get sold, and he's not piquing the interest of more clubs than Liverpool at the end of the season."
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