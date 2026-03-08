Getty Images Sport
Liverpool cult hero to be questioned in investigation over £15m 'fraudulent' deal for Cypriot club
Cyprus legal battle details
As per The Daily Mail, the situation escalated after Gabriel, who was once hailed as a potential saviour for the club, allegedly failed to deliver on massive investment promises. High Court documents suggest that Gabriel claimed a personal net worth of nearly £500m to entice club officials. However, the deal collapsed when the promised instalments never arrived. Apollon Limassol has now initiated £8m legal proceedings for breach of contract and fraudulent misrepresentation against the businessman.
Questions for Heskey
Legal representatives for the Cypriot club are now keen to speak with the former Three Lions star to determine exactly what he was told about the takeover. The Mail states that Heskey had accompanied Gabriel on multiple high-profile trips to the island, even appearing on the pitch at the club’s 10,000-capacity stadium to greet supporters. It is believed that the former striker had been lined up to take over as the director of football at the club once the acquisition was finalised.
Apollon president Nikos Kirzis has confirmed that they are looking for answers from the Leicester City academy product. Kirzis stated, "Gabriel visited Apollon several times with Heskey, and we are keen to reach out to Heskey in respect of what he knew about Gabriel's purported plans for the club and whether Gabriel also misrepresented his wealth and ability to invest in the club to Heskey."
Financial red flags and assets
The investigation has highlighted startling discrepancies in Gabriel's reported wealth versus the reality of his financial situation. While he is said to have boasted of assets including emeralds worth £250m, subsequent legal disclosures revealed a far more modest picture. According to the claim, the businessman eventually admitted in legal filings that he possessed no more than £540,000 in assets, leading to successful applications for freezing orders in both Cyprus and England.
Heskey himself has faced a difficult financial period in recent years, which has added another layer of scrutiny to his involvement in this complex case. The 62-cap England international was declared bankrupt in 2010 and was recently involved in a legal dispute over an unpaid tax bill. Despite these setbacks, he remains a respected figure in the game, frequently appearing as a media pundit and coach.
The defence from the Gabriel camp
In response to the mounting legal pressure, Gabriel has hit back at the allegations, claiming the collapse of the deal was due to the club’s own internal financial issues rather than a lack of funds on his part. He has argued that Apollon was in dire financial straits and that management had failed to provide accurate data. Gabriel remained defiant, stating, "Forget the nonsense 'Mr Gabriel didn't have the money'. It is a smoke screen. You do not go looking to buy clubs without the money or the backing to do so or involve people like Emile Heskey who is a good friend."
A spokesperson for the businessman further clarified their position, maintaining their confidence in a legal victory. The representative added, "Mr Gabriel is confident that he will be vindicated in the court proceedings." While the battle continues in the courts, the focused spotlight remains on whether a Premier League legend was misled alongside the club he hoped to lead into a new era.
