Lionel Scaloni issues classy response to Carlo Ancelotti's claim that Argentina 'don't play high intensity football'

As Argentina prepare for their second Group J fixture in Dallas, Scaloni addressed recent comments made by Ancelotti regarding the world champions' style of play. The veteran Italian manager had noted that the South Americans do not necessarily rely on a high-intensity, heavy-pressing approach, leading to a debate over Argentina’s physical output on the pitch.

Scaloni, however, was quick to diffuse any potential controversy during his press conference. "I take it in a good way. He spoke highly of us, he didn't speak badly. I understood well what he said. Since he spoke a mix of Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese, perhaps it wasn't entirely clear. I understood it as a compliment and not a criticism. I'm very sure of that," the coach explained.