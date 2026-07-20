Lionel Messi breaks down in tears after World Cup final defeat to Spain as Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni pays tribute to 39-year-old GOAT

With the 2026 tournament now concluded, the footballing world is left wondering if this was the final time Messi will be seen in the iconic blue and white stripes. Having previously suggested that the 2022 edition would be his curtain call, the veteran forward defied expectations to compete in his record-breaking sixth World Cup.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni did not confirm whether any decision has been made regarding the veteran's international potential retirement. The coach noted that he had not yet spoken with Messi, before adding: "I hope that everyone feels proud of him, of what he's achieved because he's the best football player ever stepping foot on a pitch."



