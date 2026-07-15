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Leeds take legal action against Leicester over failed Premier League promotion bid after Foxes' break financial rules
Seeking financial compensation
According to a report from The Athletic, Leeds have served a statement of claim against Leicester over the fact they were denied automatic promotion in the 2023-24 season. Leicester won the Championship title and finished two places above Leeds, but were later penalised for breaking spending rules. Leeds subsequently lost in the play-off final and were forced to endure another season in the second tier.
The legal claim includes specific financial losses and requests an assessment of damages resulting from the profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) breach. Leicester were handed a six-point penalty last season as a consequence of their financial violations during that title-winning campaign. Both Leeds and Leicester have declined to comment on the matter.
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Burnley precedent sets the stage
Leeds decided to take this legal route following Burnley's successful case against Everton. Last month, it was revealed that Everton had been ordered to pay Burnley £35 million in compensation and interest for a PSR breach in the 2021-22 season. Everton finished four points above Burnley, who were relegated and missed out on lucrative Premier League television and commercial income.
Burnley successfully argued they would have stayed up if Everton had been given a points deduction. An independent commission concluded: "On the balance of probabilities, Everton’s breach of the PSR caused Burnley to be relegated." Everton have since stated they will appeal the decision, but the framework for compensation has been firmly established.
Missed promotion opportunities
Although the Burnley case does not set a binding legal precedent, it has provided a clear framework for other clubs to pursue compensation. Leeds are expected to argue that they would have secured automatic promotion to the Premier League in 2023-24 if Leicester had strictly adhered to PSR rules.
The financial disparity between the Championship and the Premier League is massive, and Leeds missed out on significant revenue streams after falling short in the play-offs. Instead of enjoying top-flight football, Leeds had to prepare for another gruelling campaign in the Championship. The legal proceedings highlight the growing trend of clubs seeking accountability and financial restitution when their rivals fail to comply with financial regulations.
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What happens next?
The legal battle between Leeds and Leicester is in its early stages, and the hearing is not scheduled to take place until next summer. Until then, both clubs will focus on their respective campaigns on the pitch. However, the outcome of this case could further transform the legal landscape of English football, paving the way for more clubs to seek damages over financial breaches.
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