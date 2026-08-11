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Rondo Aug. 11
Tom Hindle

Leagues Cup Rondo: Are Austin FC for real? Can Robert Lewandowski lift early silverware in Chicago? Which Liga MX giant will emerge?

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With two matchdays of Leagues Cup done, the competition has been remarkably enjoyable - even if there are larger questions about general interest.

Is this competition good now? For years, Leagues Cup has existed on the periphery of the MLS season. It was the kind of trophy that only mattered when you won it, awkwardly shoehorned in the middle of the season.

Now, in an already disrupted campaign thanks to the World Cup, the competition has more of a moment. For two-plus weeks, North American soccer is in Leagues Cup mode. This, for the most part, is a good thing. Both MLS and Liga MX have stressed the importance of the competition, and, objectively, having the best of Liga MX play the best of MLS is a good idea.

But how do the results look this year? Well, for one, the cream has risen to the top. The best Liga MX sides - for the most part - are well-placed to qualify for the knockouts. The same goes, loosely, for MLS - aside from surprise contenders Austin FC. The product is pretty good too, even if there are entirely valid concerns about attendance. But what can we make of Leagues Cup as a whole? And where does it go from here?

GOAL writers break it down in another edition of... The Rondo.


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  • EvanderGetty

    Who has been the best player of Leagues Cup so far?

    Tom Hindle: Myrto Uzuni of Austin FC is topping the goalscoring charts, but the most effective individual player throughout has been Evander, who has carried FC Cincinnati through a tough schedule. A word, too, for the excellent Robert Lewandowski, who has rolled back the years and been a vital focal point - despite scoring just once.

    Ryan Tolmich: Liga MX teams will be having nightmares about Uzuni. He started with an assist in a 2-0 win over Xolos and then fired three past Puebla in a 3-0 win. The Austin FC star has done the business, although his biggest test is his next one: Club America.

    Alex Labidou: He has done little to justify his Designated Player billing since arriving in 2025, but how about Austin FC’s Uzuni? The Albanian was one of Rodolfo Borrell’s big-money gambles before the sporting director was shown the door, but Leagues Cup has breathed new life into the 31-year-old. With three goals and an assist through two matches, perhaps this tournament is exactly what Uzuni needed to finally prove his value.

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  • Austin FCGetty

    Which team has surprised you the most?

    TH: Austin! Remember, they sacked their manager and sporting director in May, and have lost two of their last three MLS games. To be top of the MLS bracket of Leagues Cup is an immense achievement. Club America will be a massive test, though.

    RT: Probably Pumas, who are much better than what they've shown. They lost in the league final after finishing the season atop the table, then waltzed into the Leagues Cup and got smashed by Charlotte FC and FC Cincinnati. Five goals past Keylor Navas? Who saw that coming?

    AL: Let’s stick with the Verde. Austin have been one of MLS’ most disappointing teams over the past few years, but they have put themselves in an excellent position to advance. The playoffs appear to be a long shot for interim manager Davy Arnaud, and with Jim Curtin already set to take over next season, Arnaud is not auditioning for the permanent job. Still, an unexpected Leagues Cup run could strengthen his case for another significant role in the future.

  • Austin FC Leagues CupGetty

    Is the mixed attendance a concern?

    TH: Yes, but not so sure we should be all that surprised. There is certainly a World Cup hangover, and even if the presence of Mexican teams offers a bump, can you really expect to fill stadiums on a Tuesday night? MLS already has attendance issues of its own at primetime on a Saturday. A boiling Tuesday night in Texas is an even tougher sell.

    RT: Absolutely. The whole point of this thing is to generate revenue, and one of the best ways to generate revenue is to put butts in seats. Granted, there are other broadcast and sponsor reasons behind this, but the most important part of any professional sports competition is to service the fans. If those fans aren't interested in the service being provided, that's a concern.

    AL: Yes. It is time for Leagues Cup organizers to take a hard look at the tournament. Everything, from the teams involved and participating leagues to the format and how often it is held, needs to be reevaluated. It is concerning to see patches of empty seats even for Lionel Messi, along with underwhelming crowds for players such as Antoine Griezmann and Robert Lewandowski, who are among MLS’ newest marquee attractions.

    It is time to seriously reconsider what this tournament should be.

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  • Robert LewandowskiGetty

    Does the second year of the new format work?

    TH: Yep, but my gosh it's confusing! Ok, it makes sense for MLS teams to only play Liga MX sides and vice versa. Nothing to see there. The issues start when it comes to scheduling. With games unevenly spread out over the course of 10 days or so, it's genuinely tricky to keep track of which round is which. If you want this competition to become a thing, establish CONSISTENCY. Make the weekend Round 1, Tuesday/Wednesday round two, and the following weekend round three.

    RT: It's fine. There are a few ways you can lay things out in a competition that only involves teams from two leagues. This at least keeps the interest and variety of MLS vs Liga MX games going for as long as they can, so that's good, I guess.

    AL: If the goal was to make Leagues Cup feel more relevant, then no. The quality of the matches has generally been good, but the format has not made the tournament feel more important or essential.

  • Club America San DiegoGetty

    How important is having games in Mexico?

    TH: Vital, and a real no-brainer. It has always felt lopsided when games were solely hosted in the United States. What was the point in that? Liga MX sides are at a massive disadvantage in such cases (for the most part, at least). In an ideal world, this would be an even split between the U.S. and Mexico. A handful of games south of the border a good start, but let's have more, please.

    RT: Very, because it at least gives the facade that this isn't just a money-making exercise. For this to be a fair, real competition, each team needs the ability to host. Otherwise, it's a profitability exercise being disguised as a soccer tournament. A real tournament requires fair conditions, and, to have those, games have to be played everywhere.

    AL: The four Phase One matches in Mexico are a welcome start, but they are not enough to fully capitalize on what should be this tournament’s biggest appeal: showcasing the best of both leagues on both sides of the border. Right now, Leagues Cup still largely feels like an opportunity for Liga MX to engage its American fan base, while MLS clubs receive few chances to test themselves in true road environments in Mexico.

  • Erick SANCHEZ-club america-mexico-20250816(C)Getty Images

    Pick a winner

    TH: Club America. Brian Rodriguez and Co. end MLS dominance.

    RT: Let's see Robert Lewandowski have his Messi-like moment where he steps in and carries his new team to a long-awaited trophy. Bonus points if they play Hugo Cuypers and Monterrey along the way, too, just to add an extra layer to the fun.

    AL: With uncertainty surrounding Inter Miami - and Lionel Messi understandably taking time to grieve - let’s go with Club América. No team has made a clearer statement so far, and Las Águilas appear to be among the handful of clubs treating this tournament as a major priority. After several disappointing seasons by their lofty standards, Guillermo Almada has the club moving in the right direction. Continental success has eluded América for a decade, and winning the Leagues Cup would be another significant step toward restoring the club’s dominance.