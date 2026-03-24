Kenneth Taylor is winning over Lazio – and more besides. The Dutch midfielder, who joined the Biancocelesti from Ajax in January, immediately won the trust of manager Sarri and the whole club, repaying that faith on the pitch with a string of impressive performances and crucial goals. For this very reason – particularly following his brace against Bologna in the last round of Serie A – he is now attracting attention from the transfer market as well.
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Lazio: Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on Taylor, but Lotito insists he is not for sale
INTEREST FROM ENGLAND
According to *Il Messaggero*, more than a few Premier League clubs have set their sights on Taylor. It would come as no surprise if substantial offers were to arrive from across the Channel for the 2002-born player this summer. His qualities as a box-to-box midfielder would be a perfect fit for English football, and the transfer fee would not be an issue for the wealthy owners of the top clubs in that league. The problem, if anything, lies with Lazio’s willingness. It is unlikely that Lotito will be persuaded to part with one of his new gems after such a short time. The loyalty clauses included in the player’s contract, which trigger bonuses and incentives for every year he remains in Rome until the contract expires in 2030, are proof of just how much the club is banking on Taylor to lay the foundations for the squad’s new era.
PRICE
Sarri has relied on him ever since he arrived in Rome. Partly out of necessity, he immediately brought him on against Verona on 11 January. Since then, the Dutchman hasn’t left the pitch. The €15 million (plus €3 million in bonuses and 10% to be paid to Ajax on a future sale) spent by the club is proving to be one of the best investments of recent years. If anyone were to knock on Formello’s door in July to try and negotiate, they would have to offer at least double the amount paid by the Biancocelesti. And in any case, should Sarri remain in charge next year, there would also be his veto on the sale to overcome.