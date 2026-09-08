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Alvino Hanafi

'I support Ajax and Feyenoord is the big rival!' – Lamine Yamal reveals secret Frenkie de Jong chat before Barcelona opener

Barcelona vs Feyenoord
L. Yamal
Barcelona
Feyenoord
Champions League

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is relishing his first clash against Feyenoord in the Champions League. The 19-year-old revealed he sought intel on the Rotterdam side from team-mate Frenkie de Jong, who reminded him of his Ajax roots and their fierce rivalry.

  • Yamal prepares for first Feyenoord clash

    Barcelona star Lamine Yamal expressed his excitement ahead of facing Feyenoord in their Champions League opener at Spotify Camp Nou. The 19-year-old forward revealed he did some background research on the Dutch opponents before the midweek fixture.

    Speaking ahead of the match, Yamal recalled playing at Feyenoord's De Kuip stadium with Spain during a 2-2 Nations League draw in March 2025.

    However, taking on the Rotterdam side at club level represents a fresh challenge for the teenage international.

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  • imago-sport-1073039072.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    De Jong provides Dutch rivalry insight

    Yamal turned to team-mate Frenkie de Jong to gain extra insight into Feyenoord's standing in Dutch football. The former Ajax midfielder made his loyalties clear to the young Spaniard during their conversation.

    Yamal laughed as he shared De Jong's summary of the Rotterdam club ahead of the Champions League tie.

    "Frenkie told me that he supports Ajax and that Feyenoord is the big rival," Yamal revealed. "I always enjoy playing against teams I haven't played against before."

  • Winger embraces new leadership role

    Beyond analyzing Feyenoord, Yamal reflected on his growing status at Barcelona after being named the club's fifth captain at just 19 years of age. The winger cited De Jong, Raphinha, Pedri, and Eric Garcia as his key role models within the squad.

    Yamal emphasized the tactical discipline required under manager Hansi Flick, particularly regarding high-intensity pressing off the ball.

    "It's a privilege to be a captain at 19 years of age," Yamal stated. "If you don't run, every team can beat you. If we want to win, we have to run."

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    Flick backs Yamal to decide match

    Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick praised Yamal's development and mindset ahead of the European curtain-raiser. Flick insisted the young winger possesses match-winning capability against any opponent, including Feyenoord.

    The German manager confirmed his squad is fully prepared for the opening round of the competition.

    "He can decide games by himself," Flick said of Yamal. "He loves getting better and you can see that every day."

Champions League
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY