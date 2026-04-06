Lamine Yamal earns special praise from Ronaldinho for 'taking care' of Barcelona No.10 shirt previously worn by him and Lionel Messi

During his visit to the United States, Ronaldinho reaffirmed his belief that Barcelona remain a European powerhouse as they chase their first Champions League crown since 2015. He said: "Without a doubt, [Barcelona] continues to be one of the strongest teams in Europe, and I am always watching and hoping that Barca do it beautifully."

The legendary playmaker also highlighted the impressive growth of Major League Soccer after seeing Messi head to Inter Miami, and reflected on the enduring global affection he continues to receive from fans. He added: "Every year [the MLS] is growing a lot and hopefully it continues like this, in a beautiful country, and people every year like football more, and that is very nice. I just have to thank God for the affection; no matter where I go, people always treat me very well, so it is a pleasure."

Ronaldinho also backed Messi to lead out Argentina for a final time at the 2026 World Cup, adding: "He continues to be the best in the world and hopefully he will arrive at the World Cup in top form and do wonderful things."