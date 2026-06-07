'Lamine Yamal was 'born for this!' - Spain boss says Barcelona teenager has been 'touched by God' like Lionel Messi

Coming off the back of another successful season with Barcelona that saw him named La Liga's Player of the Season, Yamal is expected to be the focal point of the Spanish national team this summer.

De la Fuente is confident that the Barcelona winger will not be overawed by the occasion, citing his unique character as a primary reason for his rapid ascent to the top of the global game.

“Lamine was born for this. He has a daring character. Maybe that [pressure] would have overwhelmed you or me. But these guys are special. How many times have we asked of a player: ‘How good was that guy, what happened to him? Why didn’t he make it?’ Because you have to be good at football and a thousand things more,” the coach told The Guardian.

"Lamine was 16 [at the Euros], 18 now, he puts up with a brutal media pressure and makes very few errors. One minute, one mistake, and the focus is on that; that’s not fair."