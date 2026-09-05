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Muhammad Zaki

Lamine Yamal makes history! Barcelona confirm new five-man captaincy hierarchy under Hansi Flick with teenage sensation included

Barcelona
L. Yamal
Raphinha
Pedri
E. Garcia
F. de Jong
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H. Flick

Barcelona have reportedly unveiled their five-man leadership group for the 2026-27 campaign, marking a new era at the Catalan club. Hansi Flick has reshuffled the pack following notable summer departures, with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal notably stepping into a formal captaincy role alongside the likes of Raphinha and Pedri.

  • Flick reshuffles the pack

    Barcelona have finalised their captaincy structure for the 2026-27 season, according to Mundo Deportivo. Raphinha and Pedri will serve as the first and second captains, respectively, having been directly handpicked by manager Hansi Flick.

    The remaining three spots were decided by a dressing-room vote. Eric Garcia, Frenkie de Jong, and 19-year-old Yamal were chosen by their peers to complete the five-man leadership group. This overhaul was necessitated by the recent loan exits of former mainstays Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ronald Araujo, which left a noticeable leadership void at the club.


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    Squad votes finalise the leadership group

    The selection process highlights a blend of managerial preference and squad democracy. According to the report, Flick had already outlined his preferred temporary leaders prior to the Joan Gamper Trophy while the roster was still taking shape. Flick opted to retain Raphinha and Pedri at the top of the hierarchy, trusting the dressing room to allocate the final three positions.

    Garcia's inclusion reflects the immense respect he commands behind the scenes due to his professional discipline and commitment. Meanwhile, De Jong steps up as a logical choice; following Ter Stegen’s departure, the Dutchman is now the most senior figure in terms of age and first-team experience.


  • An era of youthful authority

    Yamal’s promotion to the captaincy group at just 19 is a monumental statement of intent. Now wearing the iconic No.10 shirt, the teenager's elevation is based entirely on his immense sporting influence rather than traditional seniority. His authority on the pitch is already undeniable, and Barcelona are actively recognising his status.

    The Catalan giants are no strangers to young leaders wearing the armband. Two years ago, Gavi famously took the armband from Pedri in a comeback appearance against Sevilla at 20 years and 76 days old, making him the club's second-youngest captain in a competitive match.

    The record for the youngest player to wear the armband during a game remains with Bojan Krkic, who led the side in a 2010 Copa del Rey tie at 20 years and 56 days old. However, Yamal’s formal inclusion in the official five-man hierarchy at just 19 cements his unique standing as the beating heart of Flick’s sporting project.


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    Valencia trip looms amid Yamal injury fears

    With their leadership structure established, Barcelona must quickly turn their attention to Sunday's tricky La Liga trip to Valencia. However, Flick's preparations have been heavily disrupted after Yamal unexpectedly missed Saturday's final training session, making the teenager a major doubt for the clash at Mestalla. The Catalan giants will aim to protect their flawless domestic record, but they must now figure out how to navigate this test without their most dynamic attacking threat.

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