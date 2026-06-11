Jose Mourinho turns Bernardo Silva's head! Ex-Man City hero leaves Barcelona in limbo as Real Madrid make him top transfer target

According to AS, the former Manchester United and Chelsea manager has firmly placed Silva at the top of his Bernabeu wishlist. The 31-year-old playmaker, available on a free transfer after ending a trophy-laden nine-year tenure at Manchester City, had been heavily negotiating a move to Barcelona. Silva has long been associated with a move to Barcelona, with reports of a possible transfer surfacing several times over the years.

However, Florentino Perez and the Madrid hierarchy have aggressively sanctioned a financial push for the veteran midfielder following the presidential election and the arrival of Mourinho in the Spanish capital.