La Liga lawsuit dismissed! Spanish prosecutors reject claims of 'illegal' on-field protest against Miami match between Barcelona & Villarreal

The ruling represents a significant blow to Tebas, who pursued legal action after initial mediation through the Interconfederal Mediation and Arbitration Service failed. He had previously defended his aggressive legal approach by stating: "In the circumstances that the stoppage happened, when those things occur, if we don't agree, mediation is necessary. Let's see if we realise that going to the courts is what civilised people do."

However, the union lambasted the hierarchy for a distinct lack of dialogue. A united front emerged early on after a meeting between all 20 club captains, who argued the relocation was forced through without consulting the individuals who actually have to step onto the pitch, successfully protecting their freedom of expression.