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Kylian Mbappe revealed as EA SPORTS FC 27 cover star! Record-breaking Real Madrid & France Galactico returns as the face of iconic gaming franchise after four-year absence
Mbappe makes grand return to the cover
Mbappe has been officially revealed as the primary cover star for EA Sports' upcoming gaming flagship, FC 27. The 27-year-old French captain, who recently captured the world's attention with a stunning 10-goal masterclass at the FIFA World Cup, is set to headline both the premier Ultimate Edition and EA Sports FC Mobile packages.
The visual announcement sees Mbappe proudly donning the iconic white kit of the historical European champions, marking a major milestone for both the player and his club.
Jeff Sharma, Vice President of Franchise Strategy and Marketing at EA SPORTS, spoke highly of the selection. He stated: "Kylian’s achievements for both club and country have established him as one of the defining players of his generation.
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A special moment for the Real Madrid forward
While this marks Mbappe's first appearance as the standalone face of the rebranded EA Sports FC era, it signifies a triumphant return to form for the global gaming icon. The striker previously headlined three consecutive iterations of the historic series while leading the line for Paris Saint-Germain.
Commenting on the reveal, Mbappe expressed his immense gratitude, noting that featuring on the cover of an FC title for the first time while representing Los Blancos is a very special, career-defining honour. He said: "To be featured on the cover of an EA Sports FC title for the first time is a very special moment for me."
Real Madrid dominance continues on the box art
Mbappe's appearance extends a legendary, multi-decade relationship between Electronic Arts and the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy. The French forward follows directly in the footsteps of team-mate Jude Bellingham, who dominated the standard edition covers of the gaming franchise previously. Since his move to Real Madrid in 2024, Mbappe has excelled, delivering at football’s highest level.
By gracing the box art, Mbappe also joins an elite pantheon of past Real Madrid Galacticos who have historically shaped the game's cultural identity. Cristiano Ronaldo spearheaded the iconic global marketing campaigns for FIFA 18 during his record-breaking tenure in Madrid, while Eden Hazard was the cover athlete for FIFA 20.
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Announcement kicks off big week for fans
The selection of Mbappe highlights how much the gaming giant values the synergy between its brand and the biggest stars in world football. Another club icon, Kaka, famously shared the international limelight during his prime years as the premier cover star for FIFA 11, while Roberto Carlos headlined the global edition of FIFA Football 2003.
This cover star reveal of Kylian Mbappe kicks off a week of announcements for EA SPORTS FC 27, which will keep the gaming community buzzing with anticipation. Fans will not have to wait long for more details, as the gameplay trailer reveal on YouTube is scheduled to go live at 17:00 BST on Thursday, July 23.
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