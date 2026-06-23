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'I don't watch what Lionel Messi does' - Kylian Mbappe plays down World Cup goals 'saga' with Argentina captain after scoring bagging another brace for France
France seal knockout place as Mbappe strikes again
Mbappe continued his remarkable World Cup scoring form by netting twice in France's 3-0 victory over Iraq. The win ensured Didier Deschamps' side progressed to the knockout rounds with a perfect record from their opening two matches. The game was disrupted by severe thunderstorms in Philadelphia, with play delayed for more than two hours.
Despite the lengthy interruption, Les Bleus maintained control after the restart and completed the victory with an additional goal from Ousmane Dembele. Mbappe's brace moved him onto 16 World Cup goals for his career. The France captain drew level with Miroslav Klose and moved ahead of Brazil legend Ronaldo in the all-time rankings.
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Mbappe focuses on France, not Messi
With attention centred on the race between Mbappe and Messi in the World Cup scoring charts, the French forward dismissed suggestions of a personal rivalry with his former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate.
"There is no saga [with Messi]," Mbappe said, as quoted by ESPN. "Leo has also scored, he scores and he will always score. I don't watch what he does, otherwise I will have to do more. I only look at my team. When you score goals, you get closer to this sphere but I repeat: for me it's more important to see our progression."
Records continue to fall for France captain
Mbappe's latest goals came on his 100th appearance for France and left him just two behind Messi's tally of 18 World Cup goals. His rapid rise has strengthened his place among the competition's greatest goalscorers. Deschamps believes the Real Madrid star will break more records.
"Records are made to be beaten," Deschamps told reporters. "He has reached 100 caps, goals he will keep scoring many. Then, Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo. I'm not sure Kylian will play until the same age, but he will always score a lot of goals while he is on the pitch. He has the ability to put the record even higher."
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France target deeper World Cup run
With qualification secured and six points from two matches, France can now focus on maintaining momentum heading into the knockout stages. Mbappe's form remains central to their ambitions as they chase another World Cup triumph. In their final group match, Les Bleus will face Norway at Boston Stadium on Friday, pitting two of world's top strikers, Mbappe and Erling Haaland, against each other.
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