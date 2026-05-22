Dan Gaspar in an Interview with Kooora: Ghana’s Goalkeepers Are the Best in the World… and 5 Keys to Stopping Harry Kane

Our defenders are capable of keeping a clean sheet against England and Croatia.

We're not starting from scratch against Ghana, and we have what it takes to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Working with Queiroz seven times has been an honour and has helped me develop.

Cristiano Ronaldo possesses a unique blend of attributes; he remains an exceptional professional.

Buffon is the best goalkeeper of the 21st century, and modern football exposes goalkeepers more.

With just weeks to go before the 2026 World Cup, the Black Stars are racing to prepare for a group that includes England, Croatia and Panama. The new coaching set-up is led by Portuguese boss Carlos Queiroz, He is joined by one of the most experienced goalkeeping coaches in world football, the Portuguese-American Dan Gaspar.

The 70-year-old has spent more than 30 years in coaching, working across several countries and with major national teams such as Portugal, Iran and South Africa alongside Queiroz, as well as enjoying notable spells with giants Porto and Benfica. He is now preparing to compete in the World Cup for the third time in his career, following two previous appearances with Portugal at the 2010 World Cup and then Iran in the 2014 edition.

In an interview with "Kooora", Gaspar discussed his seventh campaign alongside Queiroz—whom he credits as both mentor and close friend—and explained the dynamics of their enduring partnership.

The veteran coach also expressed confidence in Ghana's World Cup prospects, stressing that his goalkeepers—Lawrence Zigi, Joseph Anang and Benjamin Asare, possess the ability to keep a clean sheet against elite opposition like England and Croatia, describing them as "the best in the world".

He also outlined his method for preparing goalkeepers to face strikers of the calibre of Harry Kane, his experience with Cristiano Ronaldo—whom he calls an "exceptional professional" because of his discipline and relentless drive to improve—and the evolution of the goalkeeper position, naming Gianluigi Buffon as his best keeper of the 21st century. Here is the interview: