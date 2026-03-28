Kean shines for the national team and reignites transfer speculation: the value of his release clause, Fiorentina’s valuation and the scenarios for Milan

However, as we have seen, the release clause is valid until 15 July, whilst the transfer window remains open until early September. In other words: Kean can still be signed in other ways, provided that the option is not triggered by someone else in the first two weeks of July. Of course, in that case, negotiations would be needed with Fiorentina, who would have no say in the matter if €62 million were paid up front.

Among the teams with Kean on their radar is Milan: Massimiliano Allegri knows him, having already coached him at Juventus, and could leverage the player as he did with Rabiot last summer. The Rossoneri should therefore proceed from 16 July onwards by requesting a valuation from the Viola, which is unlikely to differ greatly from the release clause, and then propose one of the formulas we have now become accustomed to: players plus cash, or payment of the sum, but in instalments.