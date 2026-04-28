Kai Havertz set to miss Arsenal's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid after injury blow in Newcastle win

Havertz's injury comes at a time when pundits are already questioning whether Arsenal have the depth and experience to manage two high-stakes competitions simultaneously. Gary Neville has suggested that the mental and physical toll of the title race might prevent the Gunners from reaching the final in Budapest, especially with key players now hitting the treatment room.

"A lot of these players don't know how to win a Champions League, but they've been so close in the title race and they'll be so desperate not to fall short in that," the former Manchester United captain said on The Gary Neville Podcast. "I do think that Mikel Arteta has to go for every single game and not prioritise any over the other, but he knows that the Premier League is the one that's easier to win than the Champions League right now... I don't see them getting past Atlético Madrid and the other teams in the semifinal, but I do see them having a chance with the league."