Juventus-Vlahovic: his father has been in Italy – the latest on the contract renewal; another meeting is needed

The wait is far from over; in fact, new and significant details are emerging. The love affair between Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic could sensationally be reignited and continue, but for this to move from theory to reality, a proposal will need to be put in writing that satisfies all parties involved in these negotiations.





And no, it is not just the Serbian striker and the Bianconeri club; the player’s agents and his father are also playing an active role in this affair, with the latter having already visited his son in Italy in recent days. So what is missing to seal the deal?



