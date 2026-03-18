Goal.com
Live
FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-SPORTING CPAFP

Translated by

Juventus, Spalletti on Yildiz: "The new prince of football is the boy next door"

The manager is now convinced of the undoubted quality of his star player

In an interview published today in *Corriere dello Sport*, Ivan Zazzaroni revealed details of his conversation with Juventus’ number 10, Kenan Yildiz, to whom he in turn recounted a conversation he’d had just moments earlier with manager Luciano Spalletti. 

    • Advertisement

  • SPALLETTI'S TITLE

    Z: "Before meeting you, I had a chat with Spalletti. He’s absolutely smitten with you and makes no secret of it; he says you’re unmarkable and that you bring something extra to the table every day. He found it very amusing that, when you all hugged him on his birthday, you stroked his head." 

    Y: "It felt lovely to touch. (smiles, ed.). He’s a great manager and a special man, a man of emotion."
    Z: "Do you know how he described you?"

    Y: "No, how?" Z: "The new prince of football
    is the boy next door.

  • YILDIZ'S SEASON

    By March, Yildiz had already recorded a "double-double": 10 goals and 10 assists in 39 matches across all competitions. These were broken down as follows: 9 and 7 in Serie A, 1 and 3 in the Champions League. These performances have earned him a contract extension until 2030 and a salary of €7 million a year, the highest in the squad from June onwards. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
0