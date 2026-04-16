Jurgen Klopp & USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino top of Real Madrid's wishlist if Alvaro Arbeloa is sacked

Following a painful Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, the former Madrid defender finds his position under intense scrutiny. With the club also languishing nine points behind arch-rivals Barcelona in La Liga, the prospect of a trophyless season has sounded alarm bells in the boardroom.

Arbeloa was promoted from his role with the Castilla B team in January to replace Xabi Alonso, but he has struggled to maintain the high standards expected in the Spanish capital. Florentino Perez is reportedly weighing up a change in the dugout to reset the club's trajectory.