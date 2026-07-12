‘Believe’ - Jude Bellingham channels his inner Ted Lasso after firing England into 2026 World Cup semi-final showdown with Lionel Messi & Argentina

England boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a clear message to his England squad following their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Norway, insisting that while he is proud of their spirit, the technical level must improve.

“Absolutely, no one disputes that,” Tuchel said when asked about the physical effort his players exerted. “I’m impressed with the shift that they put in, the effort, team spirit, the belief, and to overcome adversity and to dig in and find ways to win is on the absolutely highest level. They cannot get enough praise for that. But I’m also a football coach, and I think we can play better.”

Responding to suggestions that his manager was unhappy with the display, Bellingham remained steadfast. “Oh well, whatever… It’s difficult out there,” the midfielder said. “It’s a tough shift. All the players put in a very tough shift. So my thoughts and appreciation go to the players who were out there who put in a great shift yet again.”



