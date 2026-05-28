Joao Palhinha will accept pay cut to secure transfer to former side despite midfielder suggesting he wants Tottenham stay after Bayern loan ends

Palhinha has emerged as the primary target for Sporting's midfield renovation ahead of the 2026-2027 season. The 30-year-old, who has spent the current campaign on loan at Tottenham from Bayern, is viewed as the ideal replacement for captain Morten Hjulmand, who is expected to depart the Lisbon giants this summer. Negotiations are already underway to bring the former Alvalade favourite back home.

According to A Bola, the return of the Portugal international is a specific request from the club's leadership and coach Rui Borges. While the move is considered difficult due to the player's market value, the emotional pull of Sporting and the desire to be closer to his family in Portugal have made the midfielder push for the deal. To facilitate the move, Palhinha is said to be willing to reduce his current salary to the absolute limit.