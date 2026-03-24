Goal.com
Live
AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia Final - Japan v AustraliaGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Japan crowned Asian champions as Hamano’s goal secures victory over Australia. It is the Nadeshiko’s third title in the last four years

Women's Asian Cup
Women's football
Japan

Japan remain on top of Asian football. In the final in Sydney, in front of over 74,000 spectators, the Nadeshiko beat Australia 1-0, winning their third Asian Cup title in the last four editions, following those in 2014 and 2018. The match was decided by a marvellous long-range goal from Maika Hamano, who is owned by Chelsea but on loan to Tottenham until the end of the season. Six matches, six wins, 29 goals scored and just one conceded: Japan’s dominance was clear from the first match to the last. Kumagai and her teammates remain among the favourites for next year’s World Cup in Brazil.


“We had our chances and they had a couple of theirs too; it was a hard-fought match,” said Australia’s manager, Joe Montemurro. “We were up against the sixth-ranked team in the world. Congratulations to the girls on their performance. It just wasn’t our night.”


  • THE AWARDS AND WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

    The following tournament awards were presented: Japan, in addition to the title, won the Fair Play Award; the tournament’s MVP was Alanna Kennedy of Australia; Japan’s Riko Ueki, with six goals, was the top scorer; and her teammate Ayaka Yamashita won the Best Goalkeeper Award. The Asian Cup has qualified four Asian teams for next year’s World Cup in Brazil: Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, North Korea and the Philippines.

    • Advertisement

  • RECORD ATTENDANCE

    The heart-stopping final capped off a historic tournament attended by over 350,000 spectators, confirming the growing popularity of women’s football. This figure is roughly six times higher than the tournament’s previous record, set in China in 2010, with the final setting a new attendance record for a single match in the competition’s history.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Friendlies
USA crest
USA
USA
Japan crest
Japan
JPN