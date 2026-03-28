Italy v Bosnia -3: The Azzurri take to the pitch after a night off. Pio faces Retegui, while Bastoni is not at his best. Alajbegovic: "It’ll be brutal"

The first one is in the bag. On Thursday evening in Bergamo, Italy did what was required against Northern Ireland and, with a 2-0 victory courtesy of goals from Tonali and Kean, qualified for the play-off final. There, the Azzurri will face Bosnia on Tuesday 31 March at 8.45 pm in the electric atmosphere of the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica.





Manager Gennaro Gattuso continues to rely entirely on the squad and will take into today’s training session the biggest dilemma in attack, where Pio Esposito, who made a brilliant impact against Northern Ireland, is threatening Mateo Retegui’s starting spot.





Here is all the latest news on the Azzurri, three days ahead of the big match.



