Italy Under-19s beat Slovakia 3-0 to make it two wins from two ahead of the European Championships: Liberali and Mosconi shine

The opening fifteen minutes passed without much to write home about, but in the 18th minute Idrissou hit the post with a header from Natali’s cross. The Azzurri took the lead in the 37th minute, breaking the deadlock: the onrushing striker controlled the ball and played it into the path of Mosconi, who finished coolly after controlling it in the box. Five minutes later, Idrissou himself saw Lajciak sent off for a second yellow card, with the referee also sending off Slovakia’s manager Ancic. In first-half stoppage time, Liberali – who moved from Milan to Catanzaro in the summer – made it 2-0, slotting home with his left foot from a ball played in from the left towards the edge of the box.

In the second half, the numbers were evened out again when Sala was sent off – having already been booked, he was shown a second yellow for a foul on Blasko – but the match continued in the same vein, and in the 72nd minute Coletta made it 3-0. Having come on as a substitute for Liberali, he controlled Mosconi’s cross from the left and slotted home from the centre of the box.