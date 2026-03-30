Italy, Gattuso: "There’s no difference between Bosnia and Wales. It doesn’t matter if we don’t play beautifully; Dzeko is a friend"

Gennaro Gattuso, Italy’s head coach, spoke to Sky on the eve of the decisive play-off final against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Here are his comments:





"I think anyone who plays football lives for nights like this; when you feel that tingle of tension, it’s a good thing. There’s a lot at stake and we know it – we haven’t been to the World Cup for two tournaments. We need energy, and we’ll need it tomorrow."





"A huge responsibility from day one; I feel it strongly and hope to turn it into something positive. I must instil confidence; we have the chance to achieve our goal. The squad has improved; if we’re not playing as beautifully, that’s not a problem. Our history shows that with the right mindset, determination and a fighting spirit, we can achieve unexpected goals, as has happened in the past."





"I won’t deny that when speaking with Riccio and Bonucci, we knew we might face difficulties. We need quality; we need courage. The stadium is behind us; Bosnia are a proper side. I heard Barbarez talking about the bus; they’re not a team that does that. He’s a shrewd poker player. We know there’s no difference between Wales and Bosnia; the players know it too. Dimarco did well."





"Dzeko? I rarely get it wrong when it comes to football. When I was at Hajduk, I wanted to bring him with me; he was at Fenerbahçe but there wasn’t the financial means. His words aren’t to be taken for granted; he’s a great champion and a great man. I’m not surprised; we’re friends."





"No message for the Italians; their actions speak for themselves, from the ten million who turned out the other night to what they’ve shown in the stadiums over the years."





Then, at the press conference:



"We’re well aware that there’s a lot at stake tomorrow; we’re up against a strong, high-quality side. Italy will have to be at their very best to qualify for the World Cup."



