Italy, Gattuso: "There’s no difference between Bosnia and Wales. Dimarco? We were stupid to shoot ourselves in the foot! It doesn’t matter if we don’t play beautifully; Dzeko’s a friend."

Then at the press conference:



"We’re well aware that there’s a lot at stake tomorrow; we’re playing against a strong, high-quality side. Italy will have to be at their very best to qualify for the World Cup."





On the reasons to be optimistic.

"I hope not to let them down; we’ll take to the pitch with great desire and determination. It’s the most important aspect of our footballing history: we became champions without being the strongest, but through fierce competitive spirit and resilience. That mustn’t be missing."





On fear.

"When you’re a player or a manager... Matches are tough, especially when you can’t make mistakes, you can’t afford to fail. Then you can say whatever you like to the players. They go out onto the pitch and, tactically, we got it wrong the other night. In my view, we’ve identified a few issues from a tactical perspective. We’ve done very well; there’s only one truth. I’m talking about my journey: seven months ago, we weren’t like this; we were struggling against opponents, they were getting into the box easily, creating chances for themselves. In seven months, this team has improved by sensing danger and working differently. Perhaps we didn’t play in an ultra-attacking manner, and it’s understandable that we were less brilliant. At the moment, I prefer a team that’s solid on the pitch, that suffers less, even if it means we’re not quite as flashy. Let’s focus on the practicalities."





What did you think of the pitch?

"We mustn’t think about that. It’s an excuse. If the pitch is poor, it’s poor for both sides; the match has to be played. If we think about the pitch, the stands... No, that’s for the weak. I’ve seen the pitch and it’s fine. I spent a year nearby, so I know exactly what it means. The bad pitches were the ones where I played for Hajduk. Honestly, even if it had been bad, there’s little we could have done. We need to focus on what kind of team they are."





On the Bosnian manager’s bus.

“Sergej Barbarez is a great poker player... I respect him. He played as a striker, with blond hair, at Leverkusen and Hamburg. He’s a knowledgeable coach, he knows how to make himself liked, he gets under his players’ skin. He was an important player; in the national team shirt, I think he played 45–47 games and scored several goals. Let’s leave the controversy with Dimarco aside; that’s nonsense. We were stupid to shoot ourselves in the foot. We’ve always known Bosnia are a quality, physical side; when they come at you, you feel it. They know how to dig deep and play the game; the two strikers, when they need to receive a cross, know how to move very well. To link up play, they do some interesting things with Dzeko. They know what they have to do. Were you joking? I’d realised that. I’m paying him a compliment; I really like him as a character.”





What happens to Italian football if it fails to qualify for the World Cup?

"I don’t think this is the right place to discuss it. I can certainly speak for myself: it will be a disappointment. A major blow; I’ll have to take responsibility because I’m the manager, but we’ll talk about that later. For now, we haven’t lost our heads over it; if it happens, we’ll deal with it. There are people whose job it is to say what will happen; I’ll keep my thoughts to myself."





You spent a year at Hajduk; do you understand the Balkan mentality better now?

"I enjoyed my time at Hajduk; what I see in the Bosnian national team is a mix of physically strong players. I’ve played a lot of young lads; they’re fearless, they’re cheeky. They’ve got great physical strength, and that’s what I expect. Because that’s the sort of thing you find here."





Stjepan Badrov (the team manager who played in Bosnia) was at Hajduk. Have you been in touch?

"He was supposed to come here. The members of the staff were with me at Hajduk and he couldn’t come; he has to represent the club due to a federation issue in Zagreb. As Hajduk’s manager, we played three matches against Bosnian teams. He didn’t need to tell me; you can sense the atmosphere in the stadium."





On Dzeko.

“We’ve been good friends for a few years now; last season, when I was at Hajduk, he could have come to play here. In the early years when I spoke to him, I sensed the calibre of the man; as a footballer, you all know him. As a man, his words don’t surprise me; he has tremendous values. I think he lived up to that this morning. Congratulations to him for what he’s done and is doing. But also for the calibre of the man. They’re here, playing their match, in their stadium. I’ll say it again: that’s why I didn’t like what happened. Nothing happened; Dimarco was there with his family, calm. What happened, happened. We have enormous respect for Bosnia, for what they show on the pitch. Then the fans… They’ve never scored a goal; it’s never happened to me.”





On Locatelli.

"He put in a good performance; my decision was purely technical and tactical. I have the team in mind; there are five changes that are crucial. We’ll see tomorrow; I’ve noted down what we did wrong, but his performance was good, in the end."





Bosnia are very physical. Esposito or Retegui in the starting line-up?

"We’ll see tomorrow; I don’t want to give our opponents any advantage. I’ve said they’re a technically sound side too; they’re strong and physical as well. Let’s hope we cause as little damage as possible."





What improvements have been made?

“We’re a united group; I’ve been with these lads since day one. At the start, we conceded ridiculous goals; we were fragile and struggled to hold our own on the pitch. Against Israel, at the first sign of trouble, we nearly threw away a game that was already won. That’s one aspect, and we’ve improved. Di Lorenzo joined us today; he’s recovering from a double injury – plantar fasciitis and a knee problem. There are loads of other players in Bergamo: Zaccagni was due for an MRI today and the club rightly takes priority. It’s vital to see this commitment. People were saying there was no self-respect, that nobody cared. I see it and I sincerely hope – not on a personal level but for these lads – that we achieve this goal here. Because of how they’re living it. I’m proud, I’m happy, even if things go badly. I hope not, I’ll knock on wood.”