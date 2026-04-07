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Karim Malim

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It’s official… Manchester United announce the renewal of their star player’s contract

Manchester United
H. Maguire
England

From moments of frustration to a new era

In one corner of Old Trafford, tales of criticism and triumph fade behind a veil of silence, where memories clash with future aspirations. There are those striving to reclaim their glory after years of challenges, whilst the fans watch every move with a critical eye and lingering regret.

As a new chapter begins in the historic club’s journey, signs are emerging that are reshaping the path of one of the defensive pillars, raising questions about the ability to confront the past and shine once more amidst an atmosphere filled with challenges and fierce competition for titles.

Between the surprises of the past and the challenges of the present, it seems that Harry Maguire’s story with Manchester United is far from over. A new move is reshaping the path of the former young centre-back, once the most expensive in defensive history, opening the door to a new season of excitement and surprises at Old Trafford.

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    Contract extension and the start of a new chapter

    Harry Maguire has signed a new contract with Manchester United, extending his stay at the club until June 2027, with an option to extend for a further season, thereby confirming his intention to remain with the Red Devils despite the ups and downs and criticism he has faced throughout his career.

    Since joining the team from Leicester City in 2019 in a record-breaking £80 million deal, Maguire has made 266 appearances and helped win the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, creating unforgettable moments over eight challenging seasons.

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    The Commander’s Words

    Maguire said: “Representing Manchester United is a great honour, and a responsibility that fills me and my family with pride every day. I’m delighted to continue my journey with this historic club and to share in creating more historic moments with our wonderful fans.”

    The 33-year-old centre-back added: “You can sense the ambition and potential of the team. The club’s determination to compete for major trophies is clear for all to see, and I am confident that our best moments together are yet to come.”

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    Commendation from the Management

    Jason Wilcox, Manchester United’s director of football, said: “Harry embodies the mentality and determination needed to excel at the club. He is the epitome of professionalism and brings valuable experience and leadership to our ambitious young squad. Harry is determined to help ensure Manchester United’s continued success.”

    Historically, Maguire was appointed team captain in 2020 by Ole Gunnar Solskjær, but Erik ten Hag stripped him of the armband three years later, causing the player great disappointment. Despite this, the centre-back held on to his place in the team and turned down tempting offers from other clubs, confirming his determination to regain his form and return to his best.

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    Ups and downs!

    Maguire’s form has improved markedly since Michael Carrick took over as interim manager in January, with the player recently praising Carrick, describing him as “a brilliant manager and a great communicator, who has an excellent tactical eye”.

    Maguire is part of a 25-man Manchester United squad taking part in a training camp in Dublin this week, in preparation for crucial fixtures in the Premier League and the Champions League, although he will be unavailable for the side’s upcoming match against Leeds United due to suspension.

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