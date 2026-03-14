'It's madness!' - Raging Vincent Kompany demands explanation for Luis Diaz sending off as nine-man Bayern Munich draw with Bayer Leverkusen

It was a rollercoaster afternoon for Diaz, who had climbed from the bench to cancel out Leverkusen's lead in the 69th minute. His goal helped salvage a point for a Bayern side that had been struggling since Jackson's undisputed red card in the first half. However, the match turned sour when the referee reached for his pocket in the 84th minute, accusing Diaz of simulation despite the slight contact with the goalkeeper's leg as the winger tried to round him.

The draw keeps Bayern in the hunt at the top of the table, but the fallout from the officiating is set to rumble on. With Jackson and Diaz both now facing suspensions, Kompany will have to shuffle his pack for the upcoming fixtures while the club continues to digest a controversial afternoon in North Rhine-Westphalia.