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Jonas Rütten

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“It looks really bad”: Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike suffered a horror injury against PSG-now his World Cup hopes are in doubt

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Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain
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Paris Saint-Germain
H. Ekitike

Hugo Ekitike suffered a serious injury during Liverpool FC’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

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The Reds’ star new signing, who moved to Anfield from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer for €95 million, suffered an injury while sprinting in the first half without any contact from an opponent and had to be carried off the pitch after a lengthy spell of treatment. There are strong indications that he has torn his Achilles tendon.

“I think it’s a very serious injury,” teammate Ibrahima Konate said after the match. “I don’t want to talk too much about it, with everything that’s going on this summer, including the World Cup. But it’s very, very tough for him right now. I’m praying for him!”

  • Liverpool manager Arne Slot confirmed the forward’s injury is “really bad”, though he could not specify the severity. Further tests are scheduled for Wednesday.

    “Losing a player is something we’ve experienced many times this season,” Slot noted, adding that it is “particularly difficult” for Ekitike at this crucial stage of the campaign.

    In the 28th minute, Ekitike attempted to run onto a ball played forward by Dominik Szoboszlai, took a step, slipped slightly and went down immediately afterwards. He then clutched his heel and shook his head repeatedly during the treatment break. 

    As medical staff tended to him, opposing players Achraf Hakimi and Willian Pacho offered words of support, holding his hands.

    Mohamed Salah replaced him after half an hour, and Ekitike now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, almost certainly ruling him out of both Liverpool’s season and France’s World Cup campaign. 

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  • Could Salah, a proven super sub, net the winner in his last ever Champions League outing?

    For Salah, this may have been his final Champions League appearance, as the Reds failed to overturn their 2-0 first-leg deficit, eventually losing 2-0 at Anfield. Both goals for the visitors from Paris were scored by reigning World Player of the Year Ousmane Dembélé (73’, 90+1’).

    This will be his final season at Liverpool: the club and the player have already confirmed they will not extend his expiring contract, and Saudi Arabia is mooted as his next destination after the World Cup.

    Tensions flared before Christmas when Salah publicly complained about his diminishing role, criticising both club and manager Arne Slot; he was subsequently dropped for one match.

    While Ekitike has netted 23 goals in 44 appearances during his debut campaign, Salah remains well below the lofty standards he set last term, when Liverpool unexpectedly claimed the league title. The Egyptian currently has 11 goals and nine assists to his name across all competitions.

    Against PSG, however, the 33-year-old was determined to prove himself, delivering four key passes (xAssist 0.52) and firing one shot on target (0.12 xG). The most dramatic moment arrived in the 64th minute, when Alexis Mac Allister initially won a penalty for the Reds with the score at 0-0; VAR, however, overturned the decision. 

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