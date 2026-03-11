In the current season, the Gunners have a particularly high scoring rate from set pieces, especially corners, both in the domestic Premier League and in the Champions League. The players often try to block or even obstruct the opposing goalkeeper in order to score more easily.
"Is it within the rules?": Leverkusen coach questions Arsenal's controversial tactics ahead of Champions League clash
At the press conference ahead of Arsenal's clash with Bayer Leverkusen, the B04 coach raised the question of whether this behaviour should perhaps be punished more severely by the referees.
"We set blocks to create space for other players. Sometimes it happens far away from the ball. And as I understand football, when you make a body check, the ball has to be in play," said the 53-year-old. "We all do it. I just wonder: is it within the rules that you can block without the ball being near you?"
At the same time, the Dane also praised his counterpart Mikel Arteta for his clever strategy: "They've thought it through very well. They use five or six players at the same time to create space and then attack that space."
Leverkusen the clear underdogs against Arsenal
Leverkusen will face the Gunners in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday evening. The Werkself are clear underdogs going into the match, with Arsenal finishing top of their group ahead of FC Bayern Munich and currently leading the Premier League table.
However, they do not want to write off the tie in advance. "We are in the last 16. We have to enjoy this situation and these big games. Arsenal are obviously the big favourites. But we have played very well against big teams before," said Hjulmand.
The 53-year-old has almost a full squad to choose from. Striker Patrik Schick returns to the squad after muscle problems. However, rising star Christian Kofane could also start up front again against Arsenal.