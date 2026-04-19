The 26-year-old initially disappeared down the tunnel, then reappeared limping towards the bench without his boot, unable to put weight on his foot. The full extent of the injury remains unclear.

As a result, it remains uncertain whether the midfielder will be available for the Champions League semi-final against FC Bayern Munich. The first leg is set for 28 April in Paris, with the return fixture scheduled a week later at the Allianz Arena in Munich.