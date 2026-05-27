'Irritated' Romelu Lukaku expresses desire to STAY at Napoli after 'exaggerated' injury rehabilitation saga

Lukaku has made it clear that he has no intention of leaving Napoli this summer, despite a season plagued by injuries and off-field tension. The striker, who arrived at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in August 2024, has struggled to find his rhythm during a second campaign that saw him restricted to just five substitute appearances in Serie A.

"I was a bit irritated by the way some Italian media presented the thing," Lukaku said in an interview with La Dernière Heure. "They were exaggerated. I didn't come to Belgium on holiday; I wanted to return to being the best version of myself as quickly as possible. It's [his relationship with the club] all good now. You understand why I acted that way. My love for the club remains intact."