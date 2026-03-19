Inter mourn the passing of Silvino Louro: the goalkeeping coach during the Treble-winning years

FC Internazionale Milano expresses its condolences on the passing of Silvino de Almeida Louro, a long-standing associate of José Mourinho and goalkeeping coach for the Nerazzurri first team from 2008 to 2010.

After a 23-year career as a goalkeeper, Silvino began his journey as a member of Mourinho’s staff, working alongside him from 2001 to 2018. During his time with the Nerazzurri, he coached the goalkeeping squad comprising Julio Cesar, Francesco Toldo and Paolo Orlandoni, who currently holds the same role on Cristian Chivu’s coaching staff. A man of great personality and charisma, it was not uncommon to see Silvino put on his gloves and take a hands-on role in goalkeeping training sessions at the Appiano Gentile training ground. During his two seasons with Inter, his contribution was instrumental in winning two Scudetti, two Italian Super Cups, one Coppa Italia and the 2010 Champions League.

The Club extends its deepest sympathies to the family at this time of mourning.



