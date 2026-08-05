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Inter Milan offer their star to Al-Ittihad: firm response from the board to Moussa Diaby's "pressure"!

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Al-Ahly's transfer market on a hot tin roof

Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia have shifted to the centre of attention inside Inter, with the Italian club now determined to offload one of their key figures and restructure the squad during the current summer transfer window. The name in question is French star Benjamin Pavard.

For "the Doyen", the timing is delicate. Ambitions to reinforce the defence with world-class names collide with internal crises tied to the wishes of some current stars to leave. Chief among them is Frenchman Moussa Diaby, who is planning his exit according to press reports.

  • Pavard on Al-Ittihad's radar following Inter's decision

    Inter have taken concrete steps to part ways with French international defender Benjamin Pavard during the ongoing summer transfer window. He no longer figures in the technical plans of coach Cristian Chivu, who is building a new era at the Giuseppe Meazza.

    According to renowned Italian journalist and European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Nerazzurri want to free up space in the squad and on the wage bill. That is especially true after the club struck an initial agreement to sign Argentine defender Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur, a move that makes Pavard's departure both an economic and technical necessity.

    Speaking live on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Inter have offered Pavard to Saudi club Al-Ittihad and others, hoping to speed up his exit and unlock the cash they need.

    The 2018 World Cup winner is attracting interest from prestigious European clubs, yet his next destination remains unclear. He has rejected the official offers that reached him recently. Inter, meanwhile, are desperate to close this file as quickly as possible, banking on the financial muscle of Saudi clubs to get the deal over the line.

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  • Benjamin Pavard MarsigliaGetty Images

    Tug-of-war between Inter and Bayern

    Reports from Italy, meanwhile, suggest Pavard is in no rush to decide despite the pressure from his Italian club. "Tuttosport" claim the French defender has flatly rejected offers from Portuguese side Benfica and Turkish outfit Galatasaray, even though he sees no future for himself under the club's new technical direction.

    Al-Ittihad hold plenty of appeal for the player. It's not just about the money. He'd also line up alongside a host of world stars currently plying their trade in the Saudi league.

    A move to Jeddah could hand Inter a boost of their own, easing their pursuit of other targets. The Italian newspaper points to Atletico Madrid winger Nico Gonzalez, one of the names Inter have earmarked to strengthen their attack next season.

  • Al-Ittihad will not give in to Diaby's demands

    As the Bavard negotiations rumble on, Al-Ittihad face mounting pressure over the future of French winger Moussa Diaby. The club want to strengthen their squad, yet reports suggest the player's agent is pushing hard to engineer an exit from "Al-Ameed".

    Al-Ittihad's management, though, have a clear vision and a firm stance. They refuse to give up one of their most important playmakers so easily, especially given offers that fall short of the technical and marketing value they paid to sign him.

    Saudi media figure Hattan Al-Najjar addressed the situation in a post on his account on the platform "X" (formerly Twitter), writing: "There is no intention at Al-Ittihad to sell Moussa Diaby. The offers submitted are weak compared to the player's value and importance, and would not even help in signing a replacement for him. The pressure being exerted by the player's agent or the German club with such an offer will be of no use. (40 million euros) is the fair value, that is if Al-Ittihad were to consider selling."


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  • Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Inter a constant factor in Al-Ameed's transfer window

    Inter remain firmly in the frame in Al-Ittihad's summer transfer market. Media figure Mohammed Al-Bakiri reports that the Italian side have decided to amend their offer to Al-Ittihad in a bid to officially sign French winger Moussa Diaby during the summer window.

    Writing on X, Al-Bakiri explained that Al-Ittihad have hesitated over Inter's 40 million euro offer to buy Diaby outright. In response, Inter's officials have proposed a season-long loan worth 28 million, though the Frenchman would prefer a permanent departure.

    Newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" tells a different story. It claims Al-Ittihad have received an official Inter offer of 18 million euros plus Albanian midfielder Kristjan Asllani in exchange for Diaby.

    This is not the first time Diaby has been linked with a move away from Al-Ittihad. On every previous occasion, the story has ended with him staying put. The coming days will be telling for his future at the Saudi club.

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