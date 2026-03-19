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Inter are closing in on Vicario: what’s happening with Sommer and Martinez. The Nerazzurri’s plans for next season

Ausilio is in London on a mission to try and sign the goalkeeper; his signing will see either Sommer or Martinez leave

Inter have made their decision: Guglielmo Vicario will be their first-choice goalkeeper for the 2026–2027 season. Piero Ausilio is currently in London to finalise negotiations with Tottenham ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.


The Nerazzurri management have been tracking the former Cagliari player for some time and were already interested before the goalkeeper joined Tottenham. Now, after three years in England, Vicario could return to Italy. His potential arrival at Inter would mean the door is open for either Sommer or Martinez to leave.

  • THE SACRIFICED ONE

    With Vicario heading to Via della Liberazione, Inter are beginning to assess the futures of Yann Sommer and Josef Martinez. Whilst the Swiss goalkeeper, whose contract expires on 30 June, was initially tipped to leave the Nerazzurri – partly due to some lacklustre performances this season – the tide now appears to have turned.


    In recent days, the Swiss press had revived reports of interest from Basel, who dream of a homecoming for the 1988-born goalkeeper to replace Hitz. Sommer, however, is reportedly considering the possibility of remaining at Inter as second-choice goalkeeper. In this scenario, it would be Josef Martinez who would be left out. Inter had invested a whopping €15 million to sign the Spaniard from Genoa, but the goalkeeper was never considered for the role of Inter’s new first-choice keeper, neither by Inzaghi initially nor by Chivu subsequently. Now on the fringes of the Nerazzurri squad, Inter are awaiting offers for Martinez, hoping not to incur a loss on the deal.

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