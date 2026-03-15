It was no easy post-match situation following the 1-1 draw between Inter and Atalanta. Inter are complaining about a couple of controversial refereeing decisions and must keep an eye on Milan, who, had they beaten Lazio in Rome, could have closed the gap to five points in the table, halving their deficit ahead of the derby. La Gazzetta dello Sport, in the aftermath of the San Siro clash, reconstructs what happened shortly after the teams returned to the dressing rooms.
Translated by
Inter, a "civilised" exchange with the refereeing team: "Two previous cases similar to the Scalvini-Frattesi incident have penalised the Nerazzurri"
THE AFTERMATH OF THE CHAOS STICKS
Inter’s directors, in particular chairman Giuseppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio, held a “cordial” (a term used by *La Gazzetta dello Sport*) meeting with the refereeing team. “On Inter’s part, ever since the derby, there has been an atmosphere of hostility which the club attributes to the Bastoni case”
TWO PREVIOUS CASES
"Inter feel vindicated in their complaints, particularly regarding the penalty incident: VAR case law is full of very similar incidents that have been judged in the opposite way. Two of these have actually gone against Inter: Dumfries on Alex Sandro in October 2021 against Juventus, and Darmian on Magnani in January 2024 against Verona. In both cases, a penalty was awarded."
PRESS EMBARGO
So, everyone kept quiet to the press and left the stadium around 7 pm. This is the second time Inter have complained about the referee’s decisions; the first was in Naples, following their 3-1 defeat in the first leg. On that occasion, President Marotta spoke out; this time, no one did. The prevailing view was that it was better not to raise a fuss, but to make their case in the appropriate forums.