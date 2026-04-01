In the wake of the Egypt match crisis… Will Spain lose the honour of hosting the 2030 World Cup final?

A news report revealed on Wednesday that Spain’s bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup finals with Morocco and Portugal, as well as its bid to host the final, has been affected following the crisis surrounding the friendly match against Egypt.

Spain drew 0-0 with Egypt yesterday in a friendly match held as part of their preparations for the World Cup.

However, the match saw offensive chants against Islam, which sparked a major crisis. The Spanish Football Federation condemned the incident, as did the Egyptian Football Association and Barcelona player Lamine Yamal.

The Catalan police have launched an investigation into the incident to establish the circumstances surrounding the offensive chants, which have sparked widespread reactions around the world.

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