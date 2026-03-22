The president of Borussia Dortmund heaped praise on the German record champions following their thrilling 3-2 victory over HSV on Saturday.
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"I've rarely been so delighted by a Bayern Munich victory": BVB boss Watzke is thrilled by FCB's success
Watzke was particularly impressed by the two convincing performances against Atalanta Bergamo in the Champions League, the team that had knocked BVB out in the play-offs. "I have rarely been so delighted by a Bayern Munich victory because it was so clear-cut. It was brilliant," he told Sky.
For Watzke, FCB are "currently the best team in Europe". This season, manager Vincent Kompany’s side could also secure the coveted treble for the third time in the club’s history. Whilst the league title is all but certain, Real Madrid await in the Champions League quarter-finals and Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals.
- AFP
Watzke: "Bayern decide whether you can become German champions"
BVB’s season, however, has “a blemish”, Watzke emphasised: “There’s no point beating about the bush. Anyone who comes from the world of football knows that we had a bad day. That game in Bergamo killed us, especially in terms of the drama of it all. In the Bundesliga, things are going really well. I don’t think we’ve picked up this many points since 2016. The only problem is that Bayern always decide whether you can become German champions or not.”
With 61 points from 27 matchdays, Borussia have already surpassed last season’s tally (57) and could even beat the record of 82 points set in the 2012 championship under Jürgen Klopp. Second place looks set to be secured this season. The lead over the chasing pack stands at eleven points, although VfB Stuttgart could reduce the gap over FC Augsburg on Sunday.
BVB's record transfers
Player Position Signed from Year Transfer fee Ousmane Dembélé Forward Stade Rennes 2016 €35.5 million Sébastien Haller Forward Ajax Amsterdam 2022 €31 million Mats Hummels Defence FC Bayern 2019 €30.5 million Jobe Bellingham Midfield Sunderland FC 2025 €30.5 million Jude Bellingham Midfield Birmingham City 2020 €30.15 million