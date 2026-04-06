Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern Munich has revealed his special connection to the Santiago Bernabéu, where he will face Real Madrid with his club in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday evening.
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"I used to come here as a child": FC Bayern's Joshua Kimmich reveals a special experience at the Real Madrid stadium
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Joshua Kimmich: "It's a massive thing, this one"
"It’s obviously a special match," said Kimmich during the press conference – and then explained why that’s particularly true for him. "I was here once as a child to have a look at the stadium. There wasn’t even a match on – and even back then you got the feeling, ‘Oh, this place is massive’. To then play here a few years later is something quite special," he explained. "These are the moments you train hard for every day," he added.
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Kimmich's fourth match against Real Madrid
As a player for FC Bayern Munich, Joshua Kimmich is set to take to the pitch at the Santiago Bernabéu for the fourth time on Tuesday: in 2017, he came on as a substitute in the 88th minute of Bayern’s much-discussed 2–4 defeat after extra time. A year later, he started in the 2-2 draw in the semi-final second leg, and in 2024 he also started in the 1-2 defeat in the semi-finals. In all three encounters, Munich were knocked out by Real Madrid.
FC Bayern Munich's upcoming matches:
- 7 April, 9 pm: Real Madrid v Bayern Munich
- 11 April, 6.30 pm: FC St. Pauli v Bayern Munich
- 15 April, 9 pm: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid
- 19 April, 5.30 pm: Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart